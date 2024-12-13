Neil’s Substack

December 2024

November 2024

Migration: even the data we do have is broken
Another way in which the APS is broken
  
Neil O'Brien
2
How much will council tax increase in different places?
A bigger hit for poorer places
  
Neil O'Brien
1
The impact of the National Insurance increase on public services
A lack of answers from government means massive uncertainty for public services
  
Neil O'Brien
3
The National Funding Formula for Schools
Who gets what and why, and how has it changed things?
  
Neil O'Brien

October 2024

Changing HIV strategy
Changed international migration means we need a change of approach.
  
Neil O'Brien
1
Where Wizards Stay Up Late
And the state of the internet in 1972
  
Neil O'Brien
4
An orderly and civilised society
The biggest missing idea in British politics
  
Neil O'Brien
36
On this day 40 years ago: the martyrdom in an icy river that helped lead to the freedom of Eastern Europe
Why it matters now, and why we need a Museum of Communism
  
Neil O'Brien
4
