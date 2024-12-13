Neil’s Substack
The relationship recession & the birth gap challenge
Key things we learnt & changed our minds on in 2024
Jan 13
Neil O'Brien
and
Phoebe Arslanagić-Little
3
The Schools Bill: pure vandalism
Smashing up 30 years of cross-party progress
Jan 6
Neil O'Brien
13
December 2024
Higher Education, higher costs?
Young graduates are living in a very high tax country. We should be wary of adding to their burden
Dec 13, 2024
Neil O'Brien
5
Schools policy: going in the wrong direction
We should be doubling down on school reforms that worked - not slamming on the brakes.
Dec 2, 2024
Neil O'Brien
2
November 2024
Migration: even the data we do have is broken
Another way in which the APS is broken
Nov 26, 2024
Neil O'Brien
2
How much will council tax increase in different places?
A bigger hit for poorer places
Nov 14, 2024
Neil O'Brien
1
The impact of the National Insurance increase on public services
A lack of answers from government means massive uncertainty for public services
Nov 13, 2024
Neil O'Brien
3
The National Funding Formula for Schools
Who gets what and why, and how has it changed things?
Nov 1, 2024
Neil O'Brien
October 2024
Changing HIV strategy
Changed international migration means we need a change of approach.
Oct 28, 2024
Neil O'Brien
1
Where Wizards Stay Up Late
And the state of the internet in 1972
Oct 26, 2024
Neil O'Brien
4
An orderly and civilised society
The biggest missing idea in British politics
Oct 21, 2024
Neil O'Brien
36
On this day 40 years ago: the martyrdom in an icy river that helped lead to the freedom of Eastern Europe
Why it matters now, and why we need a Museum of Communism
Oct 19, 2024
Neil O'Brien
4
