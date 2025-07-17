Neil’s Substack

Neil’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
All Mouth And Trousers's avatar
All Mouth And Trousers
2d

Sex education in school should stick to scientific facts and well away from opinion i.e. there are two biological sexes, this is how the bodies are formed, this is what sex is, this is the legal age for sex in this country and how a woman gets pregnant and avoids getting pregnant. The state has no role other than that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Monnina's avatar
Monnina
2d

PS Ireland’s sentence for rape of a vulnerable child is, very late in the day, a judicial step in the right direction. However, would he have received a similar stretch if his target for self indulgent sexualised abuse of power had been a 12 year old girl ? With gender violence and rape prosecutions and convictions at a disgustingly low level across both the UK and Ireland, just what is this lived daily harsh reality for so many, so widely reported in the msm with ghoulish glee, teaching our children about how we, as a society, think and behave about sex ?

I will simply add one word - Epstein.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Neil O'Brien
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture