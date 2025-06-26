Neil’s Substack

Neil’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Our Duty's avatar
Our Duty
1d

Thank you for drawing attention to this important issue.

Transgender ideation starts when children think they can *be* transgender. We must stop teaching them so.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Neil O'Brien
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture