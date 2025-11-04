Rachel Reeves said she is going to focus on growth not ‘fiddling around on tax rates’. REEVES: ‘I guess, you know, if I do become chancellor, where is my focus going to be? Is it going to be on fiddling around on tax rates, or is it going to be on doing the things to unlock growth and it’s going to be focussed on growth. That is what I’m going to come into the Treasury with a single minded determination to do, because if we can fix that, if we can get our economic growth rates up, we can achieve so many of the things that I came into politics to achieve’ (The Times, What I Wish I’d Known, 21 June 2024).