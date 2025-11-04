Neil O'Brien's Substack

Neil O'Brien's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stout Yeoman's avatar
Stout Yeoman
Nov 4

Across four elections the Conservatives promised to reduce immigration. Reeves has only broken the promises of one election. Just saying.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mike Stallard's avatar
Mike Stallard
Nov 4

Now look, luvvie, she has the Railwaymen, the Doctors and her houses to pay for! Please do try and understand…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Neil O'Brien
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture