Neil O'Brien's Substack

Neil O'Brien's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David McGrogan's avatar
David McGrogan
3d

Do we have any sort of research at all that drills down into what ‘for good’ means? A lot of people may be intending to stay for good or would stay for good ceteris paribus, but would they stay for good if there was a fully fledged fiscal crisis (as seems likely)? Clearly this is not easy to predict but I have often wondered about this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
MICHAEL DAWSON's avatar
MICHAEL DAWSON
5d

So not only have successive governments been running a Ponzi scheme, but it's not even a very competently managed one. Calling people racist for questioning it can only work for so long. Hopefully something fundamental might change before the country goes bust and becomes unecognisable to anyone born before 1980.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Neil O'Brien
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture