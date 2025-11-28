Neil O'Brien's Substack

Neil O'Brien's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
puffadeer's avatar
puffadeer
Nov 28

Please stop with the sanctimonious lecturing - you are a total hypocrite

Part of the 14 years of conservative governments that consistently delivered weak growth, nimbyism, high energy costs, pension triple lock and stagnant wages

Reeves is terrible but YOU are a reason why her choices are so tough

Time for you to do some reflection before criticising others ...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
The Public Purse's avatar
The Public Purse
Nov 29

The level of leaking by the civil service is getting absolutely absurd.

Time for ministers to assert control (which won’t happen in this govt)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Neil O'Brien · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture