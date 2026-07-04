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David Turver's avatar
David Turver
5dEdited

In short, Burnham's policy page is no more than "This page intentionally left blank."

If he doesn't get rid of Net Zero the whole country will get poorer, not just aleady poor places.

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Tom McCallum's avatar
Tom McCallum
6d

Neil, I share your concern about substance over rhetoric.

I also note here that I frequently disagree with you on policy, but I always respect that you take time to study data and analyse things before reaching your conclusions and then your policy recommendations. We may not always (or even often) agree on specifics of what needs to be done, but I know we agree that a) economic growth is essential and that the UK has a lot to do to get back to steady and sustained growth, and b) that we must reduce inequality and raise living standards.

So, with that said, two points.

First, Burnham's speech a week ago hit the mark for me in two ways. First, he noted that this is a ten-year plan. He is marking out that there is a lot to do; there are no quick fixes.

Second, at this early stage he didn't dive into policy, but he did give some clear philosophical markers (and his point about place over party was a key one for me).

A few days ago I went to Manchester, as part of vocL, to the Good Growth Summit. A full day of people from all sectors in a city that is fully aligned around the common purpose of Greater Manchester. They will not always agree on the steps forward, but they are strongly aligned around that common purpose. A full day talking about problems and solutions, and not a single sign of politics, simply pragmatism, collaboration, co-operation and collectivism.

In all my years and in the several countries where I have had involvement in national-level change, Manchester is astonishing in the level of drive and alignment. The broader UK has a lot to learn.

Now, to points around public ownership/control. If you did a pop quiz of the UK public as to who owns Manchester Airports Group, I imagine almost everyone would imagine a global company or private equity house. As I am sure you know, it is owned by the Manchester councils (with a minority outside stake) and has been under public control for a long time. It is also governed and operated commercially with a great leadership team and board. Scottish Water is another body run similarly. I agree with your scepticism, but privatisation and the worst forms of rapacious and (effectively) unregulated financial engineering have given us the disaster of Thames Water and some other privatised companies. Yes, some privatised water companies are well run with patient (private) capital (eg Anglia), but MAG has shown that is possible to have "good growth" under public ownership/control.

In closing, please do maintain a healthy scepticism towards Andy Burnham (as I shall). As you well know, part of being a politician is saying and doing what is popular, and if he does too much of that, that is not good (eg his statement during by-election campaigning around support for WASPI). However, we all know the quote about the difference between a politician and a statesman. From what I heard from all kinds of people in Manchester, he has led with vision and by listening to others and (a simplification) being a figurehead, not someone who feels he has to develop all the policies, etc. May we have ourselves a statesman who keeps us thinking and investing long term for the next generation, and also (as he has indicated so far) thinking not of the next election.

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