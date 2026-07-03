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GC_Diogenes's avatar
GC_Diogenes
7d

If they want to raise CGT, they should bring back indexation, otherwise it mainly becomes a tax on Government inefficiency

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Alan Richards's avatar
Alan Richards
7d

I long for the days of Chancellor Nigel Lawson who promised to get rid of one tax every budget and kept his promise.

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