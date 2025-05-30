Neil’s Substack

Neil’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew Hunter's avatar
Andrew Hunter
May 30

The investor Charlie Munger said “If you show me the incentives, I’ll show you the outcomes.” We need radical change to the incentives leading to the preference of welfare & sickness over work. Choosing work needs to pay.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Luca's avatar
Luca
May 30

A depressing read, but it’s good to know at least someone in Parliament is aware of the scale and totality of the polycrisis facing Britain.

An obvious response comes to mind, though, which is that most of these problems emerged or were greatly exacerbated whilst your party was in office, especially demographic issues stemming from migration, expansion in welfarism and mental health culture, and publicly funded institutions being captured by anti-British ideologies.

With that in mind, are you thinking of writing about what you think your party did wrong, why it did, and how you can be trusted to not exacerbate all those problems once again in future?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Neil O'Brien
92 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Neil O'Brien
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture