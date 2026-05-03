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lwright
5d

It should be possible to model the % receiving >£30k when taking into account the implied subsidy of social housing. Even taking a conservative assumption of £10k subsidy for living in Somers Town and Tower Hamlets, that would surely boost many over the £30k mark.

If you have code, could you share it please? I would like to work this out myself.

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British Badger 🇬🇧🇮🇱🇺🇸's avatar
British Badger 🇬🇧🇮🇱🇺🇸
5d

Interesting and commendable analysis.

Could you please clarify a few things for me?

1. Are you comparing like with like in comparing the average after-tax income of a working-age person with the income received in the form of benefits payments by a working-age household? Should the comparison not be between households, thus the former being an average taking account of those households where more than one person is working and earning income?

2. How is the “ethnicity” of a household determined? Is this self-declared and is there any distinction between someone who is a citizen versus someone who has applied for citizenship?

3. Is it possible to compare benefits received with average working-age household by ethnicity, i.e rather than using the overall national average after-tax, using the after-tax average income for each ethnic group?

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