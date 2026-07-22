Neil O'Brien's Substack

Neil O'Brien's Substack

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jonathan porteous's avatar
jonathan porteous
2d

Thanks Neil. An objectively described and extremely daunting list. Just one small comment - I do think it’s misleading to describe the Chagos cost as £35bn. That’s over 100 years! He doesn’t need to find funds for that yet.

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Blissex
2d

«Andy Burnham inherits a lot of problems and unresolved issues from the Starmer government.»

And a lot if not most of those issues were inherited from the previous 14 years of Conservative government.

Which points to the biggest advantage of Reform UK and Greens: thei record of government is empty so voters cannot blame them.

«Here is a quick tour through just some of them.»

Ah but most are just "ordinary administration". The Conservatives and New Labour have not lost 60-80% of their voters because of failing at "ordinary administration".

«And that’s before they face any of these difficult decisions. Good luck everyone!»

The real issue the government and the political class face is this one and none of the political parties is remotely addressing this (but the "deep state" have looked at it):

https://old.reddit.com/r/sysadminjobs/comments/1gltmn3/systems_administrator_salary/

"I work as a sysadmin in a small financial organization in one of the economically deprived countries in Africa. Work is good and not too demanding but the only problem is the pay. I am a fairy experienced professional, I have about 2 years experience in systems administration and bachelor's degree in Computer Science. I get around $172 a month after subtracting employee taxes [probably $200 before taxes]. Life here is not very expensive, living costs like rent, food and transport cost around $114 a month. It leaves me with just over $50 to spare. This is what most people are getting when they start off in any IT career by the way( sysadmin, developers etc...)."

An important "detail" of this quote is the global market wage of $200/month for a skilled STEM graduate with some experience; that means that the wages of 90-95% of UK workers are grossly unsustainable in the global labour market.

But the most important "detail" of the quote above is "living costs like rent, food and transport cost around $114 a month" because if the same were true in the UK then UK worker wages could be competitive with those of the global labour market.

So the big problem that all UK governments have failed to overtly address is that property prices and business profits depend on a large mass of buyers whose purchasing power from wages is grossly unsustainable, and property and business business owners are the core constituencies of all major parties.

The Conservatives lost 60-80% of their voters because in 2022 property prices largely flattened putting their "Middle England" voters in the situation where the vast majority of their capital is yielding zero, and New Labour lost 60-80% of their voters in part because their core voters are also "Middle England" voters and some others of their voters are starting to feel more and more the harsh competition from global labor market workers.

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