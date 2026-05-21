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JthePofN's avatar
JthePofN
13h

So sweeping dust under the carpet does not work???

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Alex Potts's avatar
Alex Potts
16h

The net lifetime cost of asylum seekers being £400k per capita sounds (and is!) massive, but this figure isn't some iron law of the universe; it's a consequence of other policy decisions.

Surely there are interventions that could help asylum seekers pay their own way in society and therefore atop them being a burden on the exchequer? I'm talking basic pro-integration ideas like English lessons. Sounds like a win-win to me.

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