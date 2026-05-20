Neil O'Brien's Substack

Neil O'Brien's Substack

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Keith's avatar
Keith
2d

You do a great service to the British people. Depressing to read and probably more so to research. Even so, essential work that no other politician, as far as I can see, is doing.

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jonathan porteous's avatar
jonathan porteous
16h

Thanks Neil. I’m not a conservative or reform supporter but I agree that the asylum system is not working and is causing immense dissatisfaction among the British public. I’d have an immediate returns policy for people entering illegally and we’d need a third country hub as well for people without ID and refusing to say where they are from. If the ECHR prevents this then ideally we’d reform it with agreement of other signatories - all European countries have the same problem- or we have to withdraw.

But we should not completely abdicate our asylum responsibilities nor should we discourage immigration completely. We need the ability to apply for asylum for genuine refugees from outside the uk. And we should allow some low income legal migration too.

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