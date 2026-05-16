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Elliot Friedland's avatar
Elliot Friedland
2d

While this is all very worrying I have no faith in the conservatives to reign in spending and I get the impression that view is mainstream.

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N Martin's avatar
N Martin
3d

I'm good until the part where not serving the debt means more reduction in revenue. Makes no sense to me. Reducing the debt is probably impossible, but at minimum Herculean. Cutting any taxes will exacerbate the problem. It's the sort of Reaganite idea that got David Stockman fired.

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