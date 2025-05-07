Neil’s Substack

3d

They introduced "Cueing" , then called "Look and guess" (I kid you not) in my primary school in South Wales in the mid 1970s. The results were, of course, a disaster.

There was a meeting called in the school and the local union leader of the local coal pit said at the meeting "Either you go back to traditional methods which we all know work, or we'll take it up the line through the Labour party and the council and there will be changes in the staff at this school".

Like it or not the unions had their uses. "Look and guess" was scrapped.

3d

I worked a lot with bottom set students at KS3-4 and I noticed the following trends. Of a class of 12 students:

- 10 would have their birthdays from April onwards, and of those, 5-6 would be June, July,

August birthdays, so among the youngest students in the year.

- At least 30-40% of the class would be left-handed. (Left handedness skews to top and bottom

sets, very few in middle sets).

- Most of the children came from single parent families.

- 9-10 of them would be male.

Marginal debits that compound all the way through school.

