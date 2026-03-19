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Christine Jackson's avatar
Christine Jackson
14h

Monstrous decision what have we become as a nation 😢

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Joe
8h

I agree with a lot of what you say here, but it's pretty inconsistent to acknowledge that it is controversial when a foetus becomes a person and then also try and pull on heartstrings with the "300,000 people a year will never get to experience life"

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