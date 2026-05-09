Neil O'Brien's Substack

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MICHAEL DAWSON's avatar
MICHAEL DAWSON
2h

Another depressing read - not your fault, Neil, as this is another clear, well evidenced piece. But it does illustrate what any right wing government is up against. The use of primary school children by schools or teachers to try and further left wing goals is especially appalling.

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tete dgretrtt's avatar
tete dgretrtt
3h

I would like to see much more emphasis on practical relationships between individuals rather than prescriptive declarations about relationships between groups of people (especially groups of people defined by skin colour, historical origins, sexuality etc). How about lessons on a) really listening to other points of view in conversation b) seeking compromise in your day-to-day life c)reflecting on the differences between what people say and what they mean d) defusing conflict e) guiding conversations and interactions so your needs are also met.

Think of the astonishing value well-led courses like these would offer to children rather than shallow accounts of the (real) damage done by the British Empire, or debatable, politically loaded, accounts of group-based restitution, discrimination or positive discrimination.

And, yes, parents should play a role in handing their children tools for life like these, but I know plenty of committed, loving parents who didn't and don't. School can really help here.

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