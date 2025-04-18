For our honeymoon we went up the coast of Norway in search of the Northern Lights.

Norway is beyond stunning. But one night on the ferry there was a huge winter storm and we rolled around on the North Sea in the darkness for hours, with just a single lighthouse in the distance to give us any faint clue where the horizon was.

Some fishing boats appeared alongside at some point in the wee small hours, and I could see the guys heaving and hauling, even as the deck beneath them pitched up and down like a see-saw.

So you can imagine we were glad to see land. Arriving in Tronheim in the morning, we walked through sunny and deserted streets to the cathedral. A choir were practicing. Maybe it was just being glad to be alive, but what they were signing was searingly beautiful.

I talked to them and made a note, but I must have messed up, because I could never find the piece - though I remembered they said it was in the Norwegian Psalmbook.

Back then I couldn’t find the Psalmbook online anywhere, but I looked again more recently and someone has made a playlist of a lot of it. Hurray!

The only slight problem is that there are 991 songs in the book, and thirteen years on, I can’t in truth remember exactly what I heard. But it is proving a wonderful rabbit hole to explore.

Norwegian is a pretty language to sing in - try this for example:

There’s some some really crunchy, beautiful stuff in there:

The Norsk Salmebok also includes favourites from other countries, so exploring it has led to a whole series of other rabbit holes.

For example, I appreciate that I am kind of late to this, but the work of Johann Crüger (1559-1662) is incredible:

So I’m still exploring, and haven’t found what I am looking for. But I have found lots of other magnificent things.

Happy Easter - or, as they say, god Påske.

