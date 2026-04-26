Neil O'Brien's Substack

Neil O'Brien's Substack

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James C's avatar
James C
Apr 26Edited

I would try to reorient most university undergraduate courses around in-person reading and writing. This would not only ensure that to receive a degree one would need to have considerable experience of reading and writing at length but also help to mitigate the increasing use of AI by students to produce essays and other material. Of course this would need to come with much wider reform of undergraduate admissions and courses.

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Keith's avatar
Keith
Apr 26

Really interesting article. Why aren't more of our MPs this sensible?

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