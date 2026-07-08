Neil O'Brien's Substack

Neil O'Brien's Substack

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Name
1d

Half the time First doesn’t even have hot water for tea and coffee, which is basically the only reason for paying for an upgrade. Staff are embarrassed by the service they have to offer.

On the plus side, I am able to expense my regular London trips and with the frequent delays the compensation claims are a little side hustle

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Michael's avatar
Michael
1d

How many of the decisions whose consequences you decry were taken during the period 2010-24 or are a direct result of decisions taken during that period?

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