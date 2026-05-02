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Neil O'Brien
7d

Someone drew my attention to this screening data

https://www.ethnicity-facts-figures.service.gov.uk/health/mental-health/adults-experiencing-a-psychotic-disorder/latest/#by-ethnicity-and-sex

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jonathan porteous's avatar
jonathan porteous
7d

Interesting, thanks Neil. Though presumably the only safe action for lots of these people is to keep them locked up permanently (or deported if possible, though they will then be a danger wherever they end up). That will take a whole load of money, probably a big part of the reason they are loose in the community. Will Conservatives earmark the investment needed to provide for the required facilities and care/control?

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