Too long a winter (1973)
Here’s something to watch during the cold snap - an incredible short film.
Partly for the soaring pictures of Teesdale in the snow and the Vaughan Williams soundtrack… But mainly just for the incredible resilience and stoicism of the farmers, making a living in extraordinary circumstances.
Just found an update, 20 years later, on Hannah Hauxwell, the solitary but valiant lady in the original film. Update is here in colour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Gv-hRsEyAI
It contains some of the original footage. I'm not sure if this second video was originally in colour or has been colourised. I thought it odd that Hannah had white hair at age 46 in the original, but then reflected it could have been blonde. But it seems from this second video that it was white.
Pity it's only 360p.