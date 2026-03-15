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MICHAEL DAWSON's avatar
MICHAEL DAWSON
4d

Thanks, Neil. A very clear article. Amazing the government don't think these things through.

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The Public Purse's avatar
The Public Purse
3d

That wage compression at the top is striking and cannot be good for our productivity. We're either losing top talent (to other countries) or UK top talent is not in demand or not being rewarded (due to high taxes etc).

When you realise most of the top earners work in increasingly global/American companies, taxing them at 60%+ feels absurd.

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