Neil’s Substack

Neil’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Louise's avatar
Louise
5h

One of the most heart-warming things I have read in a while Neil 💕

Got me for sure 🥹🥹🥹

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jack's avatar
Jack
5h

Brave to write something so personal. It resonates with me ❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Neil O'Brien
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture