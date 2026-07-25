Neil O'Brien's Substack

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chris pollitt
Jul 25

This is really interesting and not the slightest bit surprising .

So who do we write to regarding all this, who has responsibility within ? Let get the right person and Cc everyone else we can think of our own MP’s and of course Kemi’s office ..

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