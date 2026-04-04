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Caleb Rhys Walker's avatar
Caleb Rhys Walker
2d

This is a delightful and heartfelt piece on a wonderful topic. I am always encouraged when I hear of MPs with real artistic and musical interest, particularly on a topic as important as this.

A few of my favourites are William Harris’ “Bring us O Lord God” or his classic “Faire is the Heaven”. I also find some of Orlando Gibbons’ work wonderful - either his more joyful “O clap your hands” (which pairs nicely with Vaughn Williams’ piece of the same name) or his “Drop, Drop Slow Tears” which is possibly one of the most beautiful works of Choral music ever written.

While on the topic it is worth noting the value of singing to communities - local choirs being people together and have a long and rich tradition. It is a great boost to health and well-being and has been delightful for me as a university student to break out of the student bubble into the wider community!

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Andy in TX's avatar
Andy in TX
2d

Unfortunately the poll link doesn't offer the list itself. It would be a terrific service if you shared your playlist that you got from it (assuming it is more than the ones you mentioned). Thanks.

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