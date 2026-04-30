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Paul's avatar
Paul
Apr 30

When I was a graduate student in Manchester in the mid nineties I shared a lab with a chap from Pakistan. Lovely fella, bit naive, but really friendly. (Took me to this really excellent place for Indian food one time. I also recall he was totally shocked when George Michael came out - couldn’t believe such a masculine man would be gay).

Anyway he was friends with a nasty piece of work, British born Pakistani (Hamas supporter irc) who took him to the university Islamic society after Friday prayers….

Guy comes back ranting and raving about sanctions on Iraq and just really really angry with everyone…

I’m guessing if he’d stayed in academia in Pakistan he wouldn’t have been exposed to that kind of extremism.

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Robbie Hammond's avatar
Robbie Hammond
Apr 30

I'm not meaning to minimise the reality of either (a) campus islamic radicalism or (b) violent anti-semitic attacks, but from my understanding of recent attacks, they aren't being carried out by recent university graduates. They might be arising from a similiar pool of sentiment, but I think Prevent & mental health services are probably in a better place to catch these attackers early, than universities are.

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