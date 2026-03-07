Neil O'Brien's Substack

Neil Stanworth
This is interesting to those (like me) who are fascinated by the use and abuse of abstruse statistics but I doubt it will mean anything to the more than 95% of the population who neither know nor care what the statistics say - and as we know statistics have been manipulated since either Mark Twain or Benjamin Disraeli (or probably someone else) originated the concept of lies, damned lies and statistics.

What matters to the wo(man) on the Clapham omnibus is whether or not they feel better off - something this government (despite its obsession with "lived experience") just doesn't seem to get.

For those who are interested here's a quick guide to the three most common statistical abuses,, especially as regards public spending and economics:

- If a politician or civil servant compares one series of data with another (as in Neil's example here) check the respective start and end points for cherry picking;

- If they quote an absolute number (e.g. we are spending £Xbn on Y, or we are spending Z% of GDP on Y) check how that absolute spend compares to spend previously - it will almost certainly be lower, sometimes precipitously so (see for example current Defence spending);

- If they quote a percentage increase in spending (we have increased spend by X%), check the base number from which the percentage change is calculated - it is likely to be paltry.

But let's be encouraged that there appears to be at least one MP who has the competence to understand and analyse statistics in this way!

Blissex
«And of course, what really matters is how much you actually have after tax»

That claim works only under the assumption that government spending is worth nothing to "you" so any tax paid is completely wasted. That is indeed somewhat right when "you" is a billionaire.

What really matters to most people is not their earnings before or after tax but the ratio between hours worked and their standard of living and the latter is made of both private and public services and goods

So for example property-owning "Middle England" voters are obsessed with their property gains because they require no hours of work from them (they are entirely redistributed from the work of someone else).

