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Olli Thomson's avatar
Olli Thomson
Apr 28

Under pressure from Beijing the provinces are shifting their approach from throwing money at local champions to deeper levels of specialisation and longer-term investment. To give one example from Shenzhen, the municipality, together with other public and private capital, established 'Science City' in the Guangming district. Science City is home to established high tech businesses, national laboratories, research institutions, tech incubators and startups. Bringing all these different groups together in a shared location allows all kinds of synergies to develop, benefitting all the partners.

To take an example, one focus of Science City is on synthetic biology and bio-manufacturing. A senior researcher at the Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology (SIAT) - itself part of the Chinese Academy of Sciences - is also the founder of a biomanufacturing company. His company is private and raises funding from private finance but benefits from public investment in laboratories, business premises and equipment that would normally present a serious financial challenge to a startup. In turn, knowledge gained in commercialisation of biomanufacturing feeds back into his research work.

Another researcher from SIAT - a specialist in brain-computer interfaces - also set up a private business in Shenzhen with municipal support, also backed by private investment. His business, SIAT and a major public hospital in the city have established a BCI research ward in the hospital, creating a virtuous circle of feedback between pure research, commercial development, and practical deployment.

It's not just that China is run by engineers that matters. It's that China is increasingly understanding how to deploy capital - public and private - how to manage strategically, and how to integrate public and private, research and commercialisation, in ways that benefit all.

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Daisy Christodoulou's avatar
Daisy Christodoulou
Apr 29

Is there a link here with education theory? We know that advanced cognitive skills aren't distinct from basic ones - instead they build on them. You can't outsource basic knowledge because it's the foundation for higher-order skill. It's always worried me when economists talk about outsourcing the lower parts of the value chain and focussing on advanced and high value segments as I've always felt the two might be more closely linked than is assumed!

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